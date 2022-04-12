Putin Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif On Becoming Pakistan PM, Ditches Imran Khan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. Putin exuded hope that Sharif's coming to power will contribute to further the development of Russia-Pakistan cooperation and also, in countering terrorism on the international front.

Is Russia switching sides?

It is pertinent to mention here that just a few days back, when the no-confidence against Sharif's predecessor Imran Khan was yet to be put to vote, Russia had claimed that the US was interfering in Pakistan's internal affairs. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that the US had 'pressurised' Imran Khan to cancel his visit to Moscow post-invasion of Kyiv, which he rejected and was, therefore, 'punished with the no-confidence motion.'

"When he eventually came to visit us, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu summoned the Pakistani ambassador to Washington and demanded an immediate interruption of the visit, which was also rejected", Zakharova said. The statement of Russia was in line with the theory Khan propagated for days leading up to the no-confidence motion, which was dramatically passed in Pakistan's National Assembly after being dismissed once.

The very next day, Sharif's candidature for the Prime Ministerial post was put to vote. Backed by 174 lawmakers from parties such as Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl in the vote even as lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party walked out of the House, Sharif was elected the new Prime Minister of the country.

'Have not seen the letter of foreign conspiracy'