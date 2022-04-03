Rajasthan CM Asks Police To Take Strict Action Against Miscreants Over Karauli Violence

Breaking the silence on the Karauli violence in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed for peace and asked citizens to stay away from the miscreants. In a statement, CM Gehlot also said that the state police have been instructed to deal strictly with every miscreant.

A curfew has been imposed in Rajasthan's Karauli city after clashes broke out following stone-pelting at a motor-cycle passing through a Muslim-dominated locality on Nav Samvatsar, the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar on Saturday.

Karauli communal violence: CM Ashok Gehlot appeals for peace

"Regarding the incident in Karauli, talking to the DG. Police have taken detailed information about the situation. Instructions have been given to the police to deal strictly with every miscreant. I appeal to the general public to maintain peace and cooperate in maintaining law and order," the Rajasthan Chief Minister tweeted.

What happened in Rajasthan's Karauli?

About 25 people were injured in the riots that broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. Of them, three people are in critical condition and one person has been referred to Jaipur while the rest were discharged after primary treatment. About 600 police personnel have been deployed in the city to maintain law and order and the internet has been shut down till April 4. Karauli District Magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat termed the situation tense but under control.

Former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje condemned the attack and said that the hate mentality cannot be allowed to flourish in "peace-loving" Rajasthan. "Administration should take strict action against the culprits," he said.

According to the police control room, a rally was being taken out from a Muslim-dominated area when some miscreants pelted stones at it, turning it into a communal clash in which a few shops and two-wheelers were torched.

Soon after the incident, police officers, including Bharatpur IGP Prashan Kumar Khamesra and Karauli SP Shailendra Singh rushed to the area and an additional police force was deployed to control the situation, PCR said. Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather has also deployed ADG Sanjib Kumar, IG Bharat Lal Meena, Jaipur Crime Branch DIG Rahul Prakash and DCP, Jaipur South, Mridul Kachawa in Karauli, it added.