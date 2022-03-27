'Rat' Imran Khan Ate Wheat, Sugar, Ghee & Employment Of 22 Crore Pakistanis: Maryam Nawaz

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's power-packed rally in Islamabad, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif accused the PTI chief of looting public wheat, sugar and ghee. She also referred to PM Khan as 'rat'.

"The rat has been fat. The name of the rat is Imran Khan. He has eaten the wheat, sugar, ghee and employment of 22 crore people and he blames Nawaz Sherif. People every time vote for Nawaz Sharif because he is the son of Pakistan," Maryam said.

Three 'rats' looting Pakistan for last 30 years: Imran Khan at Islamabad power show

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Sunday launched a vicious attack against the Opposition and said that "three rats" are looting the country for the last 30 years. He blamed them for seeking amnesty for politicians, political workers who were accused of corruption.

At the Islamabad rally, Khan lauded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers for rejecting the Opposition's offers to bribe them in return for their votes on the no-trust motion. "I am proud of you," he said.

While referring to main Opposition parties (Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam), he said, "These three rats are looting the country for the last 30 years."

"For the last 30 years, they jointly sucked the blood of the country. They have accumulated millions of dollars worth of property outside the country and have offshore accounts. All this drama is happening for the sake of NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance). They want Imran Khan to kneel in front of them, as (former Pakistan army) General Pervez Musharraf did," Imran Khan said.

The show of strength by Imran Khan comes as the Opposition geared up for a no-trust vote in the National Assembly to dismiss his government over massive corruption, unemployment, inflation and price hike.

As the crucial no-trust vote inched closer and anticipation continued to shroud political alliances, at least 50 ministers belonging to the ruling party had gone 'missing' from the political front.

In the 342-member House, the majority mark is 172. Having 155 members, the PTI government was formed with the support of four major allies.

However, Imran Khan's situation was precarious given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP had stated their support to the Opposition's no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP