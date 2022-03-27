Rattled Imran Khan Takes A Jibe At Pak Army As India Marches Ahead, Cites Captaincy Record

In a veiled dig at the Pakistan Army, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday sent a message to the deep state by citing his captaincy record against India during his cricketing career. Khan boasted that in the 24 matches that he led as the captain, he won 19 and made the country proud. However, today India had surpassed Pakistan on every parameter, a reason he attributed to the corrupt tenure of military president Pervez Musharraf.

"When I was the captain, I helped Pakistan win all cups. With India, in the 24 matches we played, I won 19," said Imran Khan, discussing how the downfall began when General Musharraf abated people to loot the nation.

"When I would play cricket in the 70s-80s with India, and return to India. I would feel I have returned from a poor nation to a prosperous one. But 2 corrupt families came and now we are behind India in everything. India is ahead everywhere now. We were so far ahead of Bangladesh, no one could imagine they would also go ahead of us," he remarked.

Imran Khan claims he received 'threats', cites Bhutto's execution

Waving a letter before a massive crowd in Islamabad, Khan alleged that he had received a written threat that his government would be toppled if he did not resign. Suggesting that he will not go down as easily as former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was executed by the Pakistan Army, Khan said, "I have received a written threat that my government will be removed if I don't budge. Bhutto's government was toppled and he was hanged due to his independent foreign policy. But, we will not do any compromise with our nation."

"Today, I want to place the independence of our nation before you. I am not blaming anyone. I have a letter that is proof, and anyone who doubts this is welcome to speak to me off the record. You will understand what I mean, the citizens, media need to decide for how long do they want to live like this, amongst threats," said Imran Khan.

Hinting at the influence of the Pakistan Army and foreign nations on the country's politics he asked, "On whose directions do people in Pakistan function? You must have an idea. I can't say much more than this. I don't want to say anything that will harm my nation. Who do I fear? When I stepped into politics, I was given everything."