Reham Khan Accuses Imran Khan Of Creating Emergency In Pakistan By Not Quitting As PM

Lashing out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan, senior journalist and his ex-wife Reham Khan, on Saturday, accused him of creating an emergency in the country by not stepping down. Claiming that Khan did not enjoy popular support like Nawaz Sharif and late Benazir Bhutto did, Reham Khan referred to her ex-husband as 'Selected' - alluding that he was appointed as PM by the Pakistan Army. Imran Khan faces a looming no-confidence vote next week and is grappling to gain support.

"Not willing to step down but willing to create a situation where the entire political set up & system will be packed & put away. The PM is facilitating a state of emergency to be implemented in the country. Yes the PM can appoint & dismiss but let’s not forget the Selected ain’t no Mian Sb or BB shaheed. They used their constitutional rights at times & still were sent packing," wrote Reham Khan.

With the Army maintaining that it has nothing to do with politics, preferring to be neutral, Imran Khan has been hardpressed to gain support for his govt. 24 PTI rebel Members of National Assembly (MNAs) have openly threatened to vote against him on the no-confidence motion tabled in Parliament by the Opposition. This has prompted Khan to call for a big rally in Islamabad amassing 10 lakh PTI workers.

The opposition parties have responded to the move by asking their workers to march towards Islamabad on March 25 to occupy the D-Chowk in front of Parliament where Khan plans to hold a rally. Allies PML (Q), MQM-P are dithering over supporting Imran Khan and are yet to decide. In a last-ditch attempt, the PM met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday seeking help to garner the votes to save his govt.

Over 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan with the country's National Assembly secretariat. As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session will have to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26-30. Pakistan Army has refused to interfere and rally support for Imran Khan.

As Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats - 10 short of 172 required to topple Imran Khan's government. While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to both PML(Q) as well as MQM-P.