Reham Khan Mocks Ex-husband Imran Khan's Speech; Says 'he Gave A Good Performance'

Reacting to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech on Friday, his ex-wife Reham Khan again launched a fierce attack on him stating that he started campaigning for India after realising that he won't win again. This came after Imran Khan during his address on Friday showered praises on India ahead of the no-trust vote.

Also, citing the Pakistani Prime Minister's "Khuddar qom" statement, Reham Khan took a sly dig at her ex-husband. Imran Khan in his speech also called India a "Khuddar qom" (self-respecting people) and said that the Pakistanis should learn from India as no one can conspire against India."

He knows he can’t win again so decided to campaign for India? Khudaar qom suddenly!! — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 8, 2022

In addition to this, the Pakistani premier's ex-wife also went on to call him a "good actor" and further joked that Bollywood should cast Imran Khan in a film. While answering media questions, stating that Khan did a good performance, she said,

"Imran Khan has praised India so much. He loves India so much. He also claimed that our artists are respected in the country. After doing so much campaigning, I request Bollywood to take Imran Khan in a film or at least replace him with Paaji's seat (Navjot Singh Sidhu) in The Kapil Sharma Show. We Pakistanis will get some relief from his speech."

On the other hand, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif also took a jibe at Khan's statements on India saying that he should shift to India. Tweeting about the same, she referred to former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said that "Vajpayee lost by 1 vote and went home. But he did not take the country, its constitution, and nation hostage as you did."

Imran Khan praises India in his speech

Notably, the reactions came in wake of Imran Khan's address to the people of Pakistan on Friday where he announced that he won't accept an "imported government" ruled by the opposition. Further lauding India for having an "independent foreign policy", he said that no superpower dares to conspire against India and no one can dictate to them further pointing out how Pakistan was not just dictated but also disrespected because they 'sell out for dollars'.

Image: AP