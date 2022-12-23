Reham Khan's Scorching Backhand Jibe At Ex-husband Imran Khan As She Gets Married Again

"Finally found a man I can trust", said Pakistani-British Journalist Reham Khan while taking a dig at her ex-husband and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. On Friday, the ex-wife of the ousted Pakistani PM informed that she has married to a 36-year-old US-based former model. Taking to social media, she shared the picture of her husband Reham Khan who is 13-year younger to her and wrote, “Finally found a man who I can trust ⁦@MirzaBilal__”.

Finally found a man who I can trust ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ pic.twitter.com/nx7pnXZpO6 — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

Rehman’s marriage with Imran Khan was highly publicised. It was the year 2014 when the Pakistani-British journalist read her vows to the Ex-Pakistan PM. However, things went downhill in just 10 months, when the duo parted ways in 2015. Following her short-lived marriage with Khan, Reham has been an open critique of the ex-Pakistan PM. Providing glimpses from her wedding, Reham Khan wrote on Twitter, “We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ parents & my son as my Vakeel (Lawyer)”.

We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ parents & my son as my Vakeel. pic.twitter.com/960WQjgNqU — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

Reham’s third shot at married life stirred a storm

After the Pakistani-British journalist shared the visuals from her wedding ceremony, wishes poured in congratulating the new couple. In 1993, she married her first cousin, a British psychiatrist named Ijaz Rehman. However, that marriage ended in 2005, she had three children with Rehman. It was the year 2014 when she married Imran Khan, although that marriage lasted for only 10 months.

The British-Pakistani journalist is now married to a 36-year-old man named Mirza Bilal who is based in Seattle, New York. She also took to Instagram to share her pic with Bilal and wrote, “Found my soulmate @mirzabilal__”. Rehman Khan was a weather forecaster and news anchor who became instantly famous after marrying the cricketer-turned-politician. After marrying Khan, she took a break from constantly working in the news world.