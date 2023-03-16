The non-bailable arrest warrant against the former Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan in the judge-threatening case has been suspended by a district court in Islamabad. The news came as a big relief to the cricketer-turned politicians as he struggles to navigate through the multiple arrest warrant issued against him. The PTI chief and the party workers have been trying to evade the arrests which have led to complete chaos across the country. The case in which his arrest warrant was suspended dealt with his controversial remarks against a female judge during a rally.

According to Pakistani news outlet Geo TV, Additional District and Session Judge Faizan Gillani suspended the warrant on Thursday and directed Khan to appear before the court on the set date. On March 13, Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan for repeatedly failing to appear before the court. On March 14, Judge Gillani suspended the arrest warrant till March 16 and extended the relief in today’s hearing. The relief for the ousted Prime Minister came after it was reported that in the Toshakaha case, another judge said that Khan would not be arrested if he surrenders himself to the Islamabad court.

After the news of the suspension of the arrest warrant broke out, Khan took to Twitter to thank his supporters. In the Tweet thread, he asserted his commitment to Pakistani democracy. "I will not avoid any sacrifice for Pakistan's development, interests and democracy, in this regard, I am ready to talk to anyone and I am ready to take every step in this direction," Khan wrote on Twitter. "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Pakistan who joined us in the struggle for true freedom and to our workers from all over Pakistan, I pray that Allah Almighty will make this our struggle and true freedom successful", he added.

What is the case all about?

In August last year, a case was registered against the former prime Minister under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Khan was accused of threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and some senior police officers of the Islamabad Police. The Islamabad High Court then went on to start contempt of court proceedings against the former prime minister. According to Geo TV, later on, the Islamabad High Court removed the terror charges against Khan after the PTI Chief rendered an apology. However, the case over threatening the Islamabad judge still persists.

Earlier today, in the Toshakhana case, Additional District and Sessions (ADSJ) Judge Zafar Iqbal asserted that the PTI chief would not be arrested if he surrenders in court. In the Thursday hearing, Judge Iqbal urged both Khan and the PTI to cooperate with the law and not resist the authorities. In the Toshakhana case, Khan was accused of not sharing the details of Thoshakha gifts in the annual assets report submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “We want Imran to come to court. Why is he not coming? What is the reason? Imran Khan has to assist the police according to the law, not resist them,” the judge remarked. While the suspension of the non-bailable arrest warrant in the judge-threatening case comes as a relief to the former Pakistani Prime Minister, the PTI chief’s legal battles are far from over.