Relief For Imran Khan: Lahore HC Grants Protective Bail To PTI Chief In 2 Terrorism Cases

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court granted protective bail to former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan. According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, the court issued bail to the cricketer-turned-politician in two terrorism cases registered against him in Islamabad court. The former Pak PM is currently engulfed in a plethora of legal battles and has been trying to evade arrest. His attempts have led to a rise in clashes between the security officials and workers of his party. The two cases in which he got the protective bail were registered against him following the clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

According to Dawn, the FIRs over the issues were registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra police station in Islamabad. The complaints accused the PTI chief and the party workers of being involved in attacking police and stirring unrest outside FJC in the country's national capital. The clashes took place during the hearing of the Toshakhana case on March 18. According to the Pakistani news outlet, a two-judge LHC bench which comprises Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider granted Khan protective bail over the terrorism cases till March 27.



Khan arrived at LHC at around 1 pm

As per the report by Dawn, the former Pakistani PM arrived at the Lahore High Court at 1 pm for the hearing. The erstwhile premier’s vehicle entered the LHC via the Mosque Gate. The PTI chairman was accompanied by aide Fawad Chaudhry along with party lawyers and private security guards. During the hearing, Khan’s lawyers reiterated the ex-premier’s assertion that his life is in “danger”. Khan’s side argued that the judicial complex chaos was a trap laid by the incumbent rulers. During the hearing the court sought a detailed record of the cases registered against Khan, Dawn reported. Earlier the police did present a report on the issue, however, Justice Sheikh ordered the police to submit details of the cases which are registered against Khan by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIR) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Judge Sheikh instructed the police to present the complete case record in court. “Collect the details in two days and also give relief to the petition,” the judge stated. “It is not possible that you delay the hearing and not give relief too,” he added.