Revealed: Pakistan Envoy-pick Masood Khan Had Called On US To Release Convicted Terrorist

In a major embarrassment for Pakistan, the US on Monday paused Masood Khan's appointment as the new Pakistan ambassador for the United States over possible terror links. US Congressman Scott Perry has written to President Joe Biden urging him to reject Masood as the next ambassador from Pakistan. He said that the US should reject any efforts of Imran Khan's administration to install 'Jihadist' Khan as Pakistan's Ambassador to the US.

'Called on the US to release convicted terrorist'

In his letter, Scott Perry pointed out that the Pakistan Ambassador-designate to the US had called on America to free convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui. “In 2010, Siddiqui was convicted of attempting to murder American troops. Since then, jihadists have regularly clamoured for her release – to include the perpetrator behind the anti-Semitic hostage crisis in Colleyville, Texas earlier this month,” the letter read.

On May 7, 2020, Masood Khan had tweeted that the US government could find a way to free Aafia Siddiqui. "Washington has negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban, once considered inveterate enemies. The room must now be created for Aafia’s freedom. Long overdue. Will be a bonanza for winning hearts and minds.," he had said.

@AmbassadorJones: The US Government can find a way to free Aafia Siddiqui. Washington has negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban, once considered inveterate enemies. Room must now be created for Aafia’s freedom. Long overdue. Will be a bonanza for winning hearts and minds. pic.twitter.com/sx10utP2er — Masood Khan (@Masood__Khan) May 7, 2020

While acknowledging that the State Department has reportedly placed a pause on approving Khan as the new ambassador from Pakistan, Perry said that the US should reject any effort by Pakistan to install "this jihadist as Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States."

'Encouraged men to emulate jihadists like Burhan Wani'

Perry said that Masood Khan has praised both terrorists and foreign terror outfits, including Hizbul Mujahideen, in stark and unsettling terms. "He has encouraged men to emulate jihadists like Burhan Wani, a former commander of Hizbul Mujahideen who dedicated his life to a holy war against India. In 2017, Khan lashed out at the United States for designating the leader of Hizbul Mujahideen for sanctions, calling those sanctions unjustifiable."

In the letter, Pery added that Khan is a supporter of the terrorist groups Jamaat-e-Islami, as well as Helping Hand for Relief and Development, a group that had no qualms establishing a partnership with the foreign terrorist organisation responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

Image: @Masood_Khan-Twitter