Russia Bars Pakistan's Toronto-bound Flight From Using Airspace Over Non-payment Of Dues

Following non-clearance of dues, Russia barred a Toronto-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from using its airspace. According to 24 NewsHD TV, the "embarrassing" incident took place on June 17 when a PIA flight to Toronto was denied permission from flying through Russian airspace. The flight with 250 passengers aboard was taken back to Karachi. Later, it was flown over European countries to reach Canada on the same day.

"PIA flight to Toronto from Islamabad delayed as the Russian government has demanded PIA to clear outstanding dues...PIA must do something to restore normalcy of flights," an investigative journalist Mubasher Lucman said in a Twitter post.

Pakistani users dubbed the incident as "embarrassing situation," further questioning what led to it.

Noting the public embarrassment over Russia's denial to allow flight through its airspace amid economic collapse, a PIA spokesperson downplayed the issue saying that "Russia is facing difficulties to receive overflying payments due to global sanctions. The PIA is forced to take an alternative route." The flight took a 17-hour non-stop flight through Iran, Turkey, and Europe to reach Toronto after it was refuelled in Karachi.

This comes as Pakistan is facing a severe economic crunch amid the long-standing political turmoil. Islamabad reportedly is on the edge of an economic meltdown given the massive foreign debts arising from financial mismanagement, which is likely to increase in the coming times. Debt-ridden Pakistan reportedly owes about $158.9 billion to its domestic creditors. A bailout deal amounting to $6 million with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also due.

Inflation in Pakistan has hit 13.8% with the value of the Pakistani Rupee depreciating to 202 from 186 per dollar. The foreign exchange reserves have dwindled by $2.915 billion following the repayment of external debts last month.

Pakistan signs $2.3bn loan facility deal with China

Pakistan on Tuesday inked a loan facility agreement with China worth $2.3 billion. The deal with a Chinese consortium of banks came in the wake of depleting foreign reserves and the free fall of the currency. The loan is expected to provide some relief to the cash-strapped economy and enable Islamabad to make payments for crucial imports.

The "inflow" is said to arrive in a couple of days, Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail wrote in a Twitter post. He also thanked the Chinese President Xi Jinping -led Beijing government for "facilitating the transaction." In a detailed account, Ismail wrote: "Chinese consortium of banks has today (Wednesday) signed the RMB 15 billion ($2.3 billion) loan facility agreement after it was signed by the Pakistani side yesterday (Tuesday)."

However, experts suggested that the deal only adds to Pakistan's reckless borrowing habit from China. According to the 2021-22 Economic Survey, China is the largest bilateral creditor to Pakistan with outstanding loans of $14.5 billion. Pakistan owes about $8.77 billion to three Chinese commercial banks and three state-owned banks.

