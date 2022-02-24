Russia Invades Ukraine: Landing In Moscow, Pak PM Imran Khan Says 'such Excitement'

Ahead of Russia's offensive on Ukraine, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Moscow for a 2-day visit on Wednesday night. Welcomed by Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, Khan was heard saying 'so much excitement' - referring to the escalating tensions between the two nuclear nations. Russian airforce has reportedly neutralised the Ukrainian airforce with its airstrikes in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border.

Imran Khan arrives in Moscow: 'So much excitement'

After inspecting the guard of honour, Khan, accompanied his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, is heard telling Morgulov, "What a time I have come. So much excitement". In response, Morgulov says, "Absolutely, this is the right time to come". Noting Russian Foreign minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov's absence, Qureshi is heard saying, "I thought he will recieve us", to which Morgulov says he will meet them.

Khan is currently on a 2-day visit to Russia in a bid to push for constructing a multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline between the two nations by Russian companies. The Moscow visit is also the first one by a Pakistani PM in 23 years. As per Pakistani reports, the Imran Khan govt is currently in talks with Russia over a long-due visit of Vladimir Putin to Islamabad. Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising of ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf.

The Pakistani Prime Minister ill-timed visit comes amid Russia' offensive on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk via precision airstrikes. Moreover, Russian tanks have begun rolling towards Lviv via Belarus and military action has begun on Donbass. Russian Navy has already landed on the shores of Mariupol and Odessa. The UN Security Council is currently discussing the ongoing Ukraine crisis and will vote on global sanctions on Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law in his nation - giving his Army a free rein.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

For weeks, Moscow has massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. With US imposing sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and preventing Russia from accessing Western financial institutions, Russia recognised two rebel regions of Ukraine (Luhansk and Donetsk) as independent and ordered Russian troops there for “peacekeeping”. Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also imposed sanctions on Moscow and Germany has stalled its Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Russia has already annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk - causing more than 14,000 people's deaths.