Security agencies arrest four ISIS terrorists in Pakistan

Lahore, Feb 26 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday arrested four terrorists of the banned militant group ISIS in separate raids and recovered weapons and explosives from them, police said.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police, three terrorists of Daesh (ISIS) were arrested during a raid by CTD officials in Gujranwala, about 100kms from Lahore.

The terrorists were identified as Muhammad Yousaf, Ashraf Kamboh and Habibur Rehman.

Three detonators, 2500gm explosives and 11 ft safety fuse were recovered from them.

“They are also being interrogated for killing of the security officials in Punjab,” it said, adding the terrorists wanted to target personnel of the law enforcement agencies.

In a separate raid, the CTD arrested another ISIS terrorist Muhammad Usman from Chiniot, some 175kms from Lahore. He was involved in terror financing.

The CTD said it had conducted 37 intelligence-based operations in the province during the last one week.

The department earlier this month arrested four ISIS terrorists in two separate raids in Punjab.

The Pakistani government functionaries and ministers often deny the presence of the ISIS in the country. PTI MZ RS RS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)