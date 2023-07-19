Seema Case: Pakistan’s Communal Stand, 400 Hindu Cops Sent To Sindh To Protect Community

Pakistan’s Sindh government transferred 400 Hindu constables to Kashmore and Ghotki districts where bandits had threatened the Hindu community after Seema Haider, a woman who illegally entered India for her lover she had met via an online mobile game PUBG, was found to be residing in Greater Noida near Delhi.

Around 30 members of the Hindu community including women and children were held hostage by armed gangs in Sindh province, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

The commission also took to Twitter flagging concerns and seeking necessary action by the government. "We have received disturbing reports that these gangs have threatened to attack the community's sites of worship, using high-grade weapons. The Sindh Home Department must investigate this matter immediately and take steps to protect all vulnerable citizens in these areas," it stated.

HRCP is alarmed by reports of deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh, where some 30 members of the Hindu community - including women and children - have allegedly been held hostage by organised criminal gangs. — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) July 16, 2023

A few Hindu temples were also attacked in some regions of Pakistan. A prominent Pakistani activist also raised concern over the targeting of Hindus and asked the government for action against those attacking Hindu temples.

Shiva Kacchi, who heads the Pakistan Derawar Ittehad organisation which fights for minorities in Pakistan, said the attack on temples was an ordeal for Pakistani Hindus in Sindh.

Kachhi said, "Every day, dacoits who hide in the riverine areas are doing live videos threatening to kill and kidnap Hindus, torture their women, and attack their worship places and homes in retaliation for Seema Jakhrani case.”

Legislators from the Hindu community, too, expressed their concerns over the security of these places of worship in Pakistan in the Sindh Assembly. The attacks were in response to Seema’s marriage to Sachin Meena in India.

What is happening in the Seema Haider case?

On Tuesday, Seema Haider was grilled by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad for the second day. According to a local police official, Sachin Meena and his father Netrapal Singh were also questioned.

During the interrogation, Seema stated that she spoke to Sachin Meena in March 2019 on PUBG, an online gaming app. Later she started speaking to Sachin daily and fell in love, which led to her fleeing Pakistan and coming to India to live with him.

However, sources in ATS said that Seema’s mobile CDR data of the last four years is very blurry and that the ATS could only fetch recent data.

The data recovered reveals that many numbers to which the Pakistani woman had called are suspect, and a lot of messages during the time period of December 2022-March 2023 are deleted.