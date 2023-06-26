Self-exiled Nawaz Sharif To Make A Comeback In Pakistan? First Stop Dubai

Rapid developments related to Nawaz Sharif signal big churn in Pakistan politics as former PM Nawaz Sharif is expected to return from exile. Speculations are rife that Nawaz Sharif could be a Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2023 elections. Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed by a court to travel to the UK on medical grounds. In 2017, Pakistan Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif from the office of the country's Prime Minister over corruption allegations.

3 things you should know

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif reaches Dubai from London.

Expected to return back to Pakistan ahead of the upcoming elections.

Sharif was cleared in an old bribery case.

Sharif in Dubai

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has reportedly left London and reached Dubai. He is expected to reach Saudi Arabia from Dubai. Sharif's daughter and Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) chief Maryam Nawaz has left for Dubai and Saudi Arabia from Lahore. Former President of Pakistan and leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has also left for Dubai along with his son and Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. They are expected to meet Dubai rulers and also Nawaz Sharif on June 27.

Path cleared for Sharif's comeback

On June 25, the National Assembly of Pakistan passed The Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023 to limit the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers to five years. The bill has already been approved by the Senate on June 16. Sharif, aged 73, was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court and later convicted in corruption cases by the accountability courts. In 2018, the three-time former PM also became ineligible to hold public office for life after the verdict in the Panama Papers case.

An amendment to Section 232 (Disqualification on account of offences) of the Election Act, 2017 also empowers the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce election dates unilaterally without having to consult the President. The incumbent President Arif Alvi is backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and he is currently out of the country to perform Hajj. On June 24, Nawaz was acquitted in a 37-year-old high-profile bribery case related to allotment of land. Sharif allegedly transferred a precious piece of state land in Lahore to one of the country's leading media barons as bribe.

Sharif to be PM candidate?

The current National Assembly of Pakistan is set to complete its 5-year term on August 12 and the Constitution of Pakistan mandates that fresh general election must be conducted within 60 days. Elections in the country are due in October. PML-N says that its party supremo will return to Pakistan once the date of the general elections is announced.