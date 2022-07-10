Senior Pakistani journalist attacked in Islamabad

Islamabad, Jul 9 (PTI) A senior Pakistani journalist was assaulted on Saturday by unidentified persons outside his office here, amidst rising cases of harassment of media persons critical of state institutions.

Sami Ibrahim, an anchor on Bol TV, was standing outside his office in the Melody area of the capital Islamabad when attacked by about three persons.

Ibrahim confirmed the incident in a video clip, saying that somebody came from behind to hit him. He said that the attackers filmed the incident before fleeing away in a car with a “green-coloured registration plate”.

The green colour is reserved for state-owned vehicles driven by officials.

Police reached the spot and started an investigation to know the motive behind the incident.

Recently, the Federal Investigation Agency in Pakistan launched an inquiry against Ibrahim for spreading “anti-state videos and statements” on social media platforms.

Earlier in the month, unidentified assailants had attacked senior journalist Ayaz Amir when he was on his way back home in Lahore.

In June, Ahmed Shaheen, the chief editor of the news website iNEWS, was attacked by the unidentified men.

Ibrahim is known for his support for former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The attack on Ibrahim comes as another pro-Imran Khan journalist was granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC). Imran Riaz Khan was arrested on Tuesday night by police from the Attock district of Punjab. But before he was released by the local court, he was arrested by Chakwal district police. PTI SH NSA

