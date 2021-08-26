Sexual Crimes Are On Rise Due To Misuse Of Mobile Phones: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In a shocking statement, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that sexual crimes in his country are on a rise due to the 'misuse of cell phones'. His remarks come at a time when a Pakistan woman TikToker alleged that she was attacked by hundreds of people while filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park area.

In her complaint lodged at a local police station, she had alleged that she and her friends were assaulted and harassed by a mob of around 400 people on Pakistan's Independence Day. She also alleged that the crowd tossed her in the air. “I was stripped and my clothes were torn apart,” she had said.

Commenting on the Lahore case, Imran Khan said that the issue was disturbing. "Sexual crimes are on the rise due to misuse of mobile phones. We need to educate our children about the supreme qualities of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)," he added, Pakistani media reported.

Netizens shocked

Netizens reacted shockingly to Khan's statement. A Twitterati said, "In today's lesson from Imran Khan, we learned humans have been misusing mobile phones since the beginning of recorded history."

In today's lesson from Imran khan, we learned humans have been misusing mobile phones since the beginning of recorded history. — Haider Halim (@Haiderpedia) August 25, 2021

Another tweeted, "Did Imran Khan really blamed misuse of mobile phones for rising sexual crimes? Yaaar bajwa sahab apko yehi namoona mila tha?"

did imran khan really blamed misuse of mobile phones for rising sexual crimes?



yaaar bajwa sahab apko yehi namoona mila tha? — anastipu (@teepusahab) August 26, 2021

Imran Khan is officially an old Phuppa at this point who blames mobile phones for everything... https://t.co/vlt12a0lBk — Syed Zain Raza (@SyedZainRazaa) August 25, 2021

Mobile phones are responsible for rape and not men.... when will this guy ever learn @ImranKhanPTI — NHK (@nidahakim) August 26, 2021

This is not the first time that the Pakistan Prime Minister has stoked controversy with his remarks. Earlier this year, Khan in an interview with Axios' on HBO, said that women wearing 'few clothes' have led to an increase in sexual violence cases.

"If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense. It depends upon which society you live in. If in a society people have not seen those types of things it will have an impact on them," Khan had said.