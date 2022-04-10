Shah Mahmood Qureshi Files Nomination For Pakistan PM Post; Oppn Picks Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday submitted nomination papers on behalf of PTI for the election of the country's next Prime Minister. Following Imran Khan's exit through a no-trust vote, his party has named Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its PM candidate.

On the other hand, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has submitted nomination papers on behalf of the United Opposition for the PM post.

The time for submission of nomination papers was earlier changed from 2 PM to 4 PM IST. Pakistan's next Prime Minister will be elected during the upcoming session of the National Assembly scheduled for Monday, April 11 at 2 PM.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is set to replace Imran Khan as the 23rd PM of Pakistan. Notably, Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who governed for nearly three terms. He was formally nominated as the PM candidate by the Joint Opposition today.

Addressing the assembly after the no-trust vote, Sharif had stated that Pakistan will 'see a new morning, a new day' today. "We cannot thank Allah enough for allowing us to see this new day. Today, Pakistan will see a new morning, a new day. Pakistan's mothers, daughters, and the people's prayers are answered today." the PML(N) chief said.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister mid-term, after losing the no-trust vote by 174 votes in the National Assembly.

Imran Khan loses trust vote

The joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and radically religious parties, secured the support of 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly. Amounting a victory to the Opposition in their fight to restore constitutional ethics in the system, Khan became the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to have been removed via a no-confidence motion.

He was elected on August 18, 2018, and his term ended on April 10, 2022. He remained in office for 3 years 7 months 23 days. Before Imran Khan, two prime ministers, namely- Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz, had faced the no-trust motion, however, both of them defeated the move and remained in power.

Currently, all speculations revolve around the next PM of Pakistan, with a vote set to be held in the Assembly.