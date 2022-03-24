'Shahbaz Sharif To Be Next Pakistan PM': Sindh Min Predicts Imran Khan Will Go To Jail

Amid the political crisis in Pakistan, Sindh Agriculture Minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan has predicted that Shahbaz Sharif, the chief of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), will be the next Prime Minister of the country.

In a statement, he also informed that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), who were supporting PM Imran Khan-led government, will join the Opposition, reported Pak vernacular media.

He said that the Cricketer-turned-politician's term will be over before March 28 and preparations are on to send him to jail, adding that he is likely to be put in Adiala or Khairpur Central Jail

The PPP leader said that Opposition parties might form a caretaker government after Imran Khan fails to clear the no-confidence vote. General elections will be announced after that and former PM Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz Sharif will be made CM, he added.

In a major setback for Imran Khan ahead of the no-trust vote, three major coalition partners of the ruling govt- Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), MQM-P and PML-Q have decided to join the opposition alliance, Geo News reported citing sources.

Earlier, around two dozen lawmakers announced to vote against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government. The Opposition parties had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. The NA session has been summoned on March 25.

'Rat' Imran Khan dared by Bhutto to prove majority as no-confidence motion looms

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday challenged Imran to prove his strength of 173 lawmakers in the National Assembly. He said that the opposition will not accept any kind of rigging in the upcoming no-confidence vote.

"He must demonstrate his strength through a power show of 173-lawmakers in the National Assembly. He calls us rats and is himself running away. You are a rat, Imran Khan," the PPP leader was quoted as saying by Dawn.

He also accused Khan of using a language of a defeated man. "You call Fazlur Rehman diesel but you have forgotten the price of diesel which has skyrocketed. You called Shehbaz boot polisher but you are not left with any more boots. You talk about Madinah from the same mouth your hurl abuses from."