Shahbaz Sharif To Be Opposition's Candidate For Pakistan PM Post, Confirms Zardari

As Imran Khan braces himself for the no-confidence motion on April 4, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, has been selected as the Opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate. According to the president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, Sharif has been confirmed as the Opposition's face for the PM post.

Shahbaz Sharif is the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the younger brother of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif. His appointment reflects how the Opposition parties stand united against Imran Khan's PTI Government.

No-confidence motion accepted

The announcement comes minutes after the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled on Monday, March 28. The motion was presented in the national assembly by Shahbaz Sharif who had summoned all Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) for the crucial session today.

After 16 MNAs supported the motion, it was accepted by the Speaker. The House now has 7 days to pass the no-trust motion and has been adjourned till March 31, at 4 PM- when a debate on the motion will take place. Three days have been given for the discussion.

The fate of the Imran Khan-led government will be decided on April 4, when voting on the no-trust will take place, as per Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.

Opposition unites against Imran Khan

On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has to get at least 172 out of 342 votes, out of which it already has 162 seats. Several of its allies have already been swinging toward the united Opposition. Hectic parlays were held between PML(N) and Imran Khan ally PML(Q) on March 26 to seek the latter's favour to vote against the PTI government in the motion. To salvage ties with the ally, Imran Khan is expected to offer the CM post of Punjab to PML(Q)'s Parvez Elahi. A no-confidence motion has also been moved against the Pakistan Punjab CM, Usman Buzdar, who is a member of Imran's PTI.

While 13 PTI parliamentarians have openly expressed displeasure with the government's functioning, at least 14 other MNAs of the ruling party are also likely to vote against the cricketer-turned-politician, as per claims.

Image: AP