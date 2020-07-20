Elderly Pashtun Confronts Shahid Afridi Over Pakistan ISI's Oppression; Exposes His Sham

Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi on Sunday faced massive backlash by Pashtuns after he went to the Tirah valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the name of disturbing relief material. During his visit, Afridi was confronted by an elderly Pashtun who questioned his double standards asking him why he never stood up for the rights of the Pashtuns in Pakistan, who had decades of oppression behind them, while he would gladly go and raise the rights of Kashmiris in India.

In the video tweeted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, the Pashtun man can be seen bravely questioning Afridi reminding him that they were still fighting for very basic rights and were being persecuted in massive numbers by Pakistan's state-operated intelligence agency ISI.

On his visit to Tirah, Shahid Afridi confronted by an elderly Pashtun, on why he stayed away when Pashtuns were being persecuted more than the Kashmiris and Palestinians, and they still seek basic rights. And on whose behest has he showed up now?

Afridi's narrative on Kashmir

Back in May, yet again in the name of distributing relief materials, Shahid Afridi had visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) where he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of oppressing the people of Kashmir on the grounds of religion. He also alleged that the Indian Army had stationed troops the size of Pakistan Army near the border in J&K, which was seen as a threat to the civilians of Kashmir. He also claimed that Kashmiris from India were supporting the Pakistani Army.

Following Afridi's remarks, several Indian cricketers had slammed the Pakistan cricketer, including Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh, who had earlier made an appeal to support his foundation to battle COVID-19. Both the Indian players criticised Afridi and pledged to never support him again. Indian cricketer Suresh Raina stated that this was what people had to do to 'remain relevant' especially those from a country 'living on alms'. Afridi's nemesis and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, too, hit out at the former Pakistan skipper calling the trio of Imran-Bajwa-Afridi as jokers. Afridi was later tested positive for Covid, and criticised for violating social distancing during his jaunts to PoK.

