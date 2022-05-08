Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi, who has been facing massive trolling on social media after criticising his senior in cricket and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, issued a clarification on Saturday. Afridi, who once handled the captaincy of the Pakistan national cricket team, took to his YouTube channel and addressed the massive backlash. In the video, Afridi stated that he always praised Imran Khan as a 'captain' in cricket, adding that he also has, however, the full right to criticise Khan for the 'policies' framed during his tenure as PM. "I always praised Imran Khan as captain, but it's my right to disagree with his policies as Prime Minister," Afridi said in the video statement. Further, in his video statement, Afridi asserted that Imran Khan has always been his idol, adding that he became a cricketer after being inspired by him.

Watch the full statement of Shahid Afridi here:

Afridi, however, maintained that his views were personal and were similar to that of a Pakistani national. He also appealed to netizens that the difference of opinion should not be promoted as hatred. "In civilised societies, a difference of opinion is respected. The difference of opinion should not be converted into hate," he said. "I never made a personal attack on him, but I have the right to disagree with his policies," Afridi added. Garnering fame as an all-rounder during his stint with the national squad, Afridi bowled leg-spin and was also recognised for his aggressive batting

While remarking on his congratulatory wishes to the newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Afridi stated that he knew he would be berated for this, but added that the post of Prime Minister should not be looked at through the lens of politics. "I knew that I was criticized when I congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the prime minister. The head of the state is respectable, regardless of his party affiliation, as he represents the country," he said. "If you want the respect of your country in the world, respect the prime minister," he added.

Imran Khan lauds supporters on social media

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 10, amid the high-voltage drama following the worst political turbulence, Opposition parties ousted Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote. Despite reiterated appeals in Parliament, Imran Khan eventually met his way out of the assembly after a controversial stint as Pakistan's premiere. He even held a number of rallies to garner the support of the public, but all of his efforts went in vain as he lost the no-confidence motion. Earlier last month, Khan took to Twitter to convey his gratitude towards the supporters who have been raising the recent "political drama" on social media platforms. Calling his ouster a "United States hatched conspiracy", Khan urged his supporters to continue the social media campaign to defend the country's movement of sovereignty and democracy. He even called his social media supporters "real frontline warriors".

With inputs from ANI