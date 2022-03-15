Shahid Afridi Turns Against Imran Khan? Ex-spinner Says PM 'over-promised, Over-committed'

As Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion against him, former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi averred that the country's Prime Minister 'over-promised, over-committed' before coming to power after the 2018 general elections. Speaking at an event at Pakistan High Commission, Afridi said that the Pakistani Prime Minister should have first come into the government and then made a realistic assessment of the situation.

“He (Imran) should have come done proper homework and formed an efficient and sincere team. He still has time to do it,” Afridi suggested. This is not the first time that the former Pakistan cricket captain has come forward to suggest the cricketer-turned-politician. Just a few days back Afridi had asked to 'let go Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari and focus on real problems of Pakistan'.

'Politics is a different ball game'

“Politics is a different ball game. It’s so different that Imran Khan had to visit Bahadurabad (MQM’s Karachi office). It’s a totally different ball game. Politics is not about ‘me’. There is no ‘me’ in politics. This country belongs to all. There are good and bad people in both the Opposition and the government. Not everyone is bad, you have to take everyone with you. Pakistan is for all, the former cricket captain said, adding that things would have been very different in Pakistan today if PM Imran Khan had taken everyone along with him.

Afridi also took a moment to highlight how Khan has done some great work — such as the introduction of health cards and dam constructions initiative — but the cricket hero blamed the failure of his team to project it properly. "It’s not that Imran Khan’s government has done nothing at all. He has done some work but his team is unable to showcase it. His team cannot showcase the big works they have done. There has been some good work but Imran Khan made huge promises before coming to power. It will take time for those things to come to fruition — requiring at least 10-15 years,” he said.

Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion

Earlier last week, the Pakistan Opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan with the country's National Assembly secretariat. As per reports, the document was signed by more than 100 lawmakers though only 68 members of the total House strength of 342 were required to sign the motion. As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session will have to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26-30.