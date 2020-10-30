'Shameless' Pakistan Slammed On Pulwama Admission; 'Kashmir Is India' Confession Caught

Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday publically admitted that the Imran Khan government had a direct hand in the dastardly Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 jawans in February 2019. Pakistan's admission on one of the biggest terror attacks against India has drawn strong criticism from netizens as they demanded immediate blacklisting of the country by the terror-financing watchdog - FATF.

People across social media platforms have demanded the United Nations and other global bodies to completely isolate Pakistan over its terrorist activities and its shameful admission to aiding terror attacks on India. Netizens noted that Pakistan's ministers were celebrating state-sponsored terrorism after repeatedly denying the government's role in the attack until now.

READ | Singhvi Reacts To Pakistan's 'blatant' Pulwama Admission, Says 'armed Response' Justified

In an official acknowledgement of its role in Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhury said: "We hit India by entering inside. Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of the entire community under the leadership of Imran Khan."

Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'attacked India in its home' (Ghar mein ghuske maara Bharat ko). Reacting to the Minister's brag, Twitterati took a swipe at him for accepting that Pulwama, which is located in Kashmir, is India's and its integral part.

He has admitted 2 things in 1 statement.

1st: Pakistan was responsible for Pulwama attack.

2nd: Kashmir is an integral part of India. — Sumit Mattoo (@sumitmattoo) October 29, 2020

READ | Pakistan To Remain In 'grey' List Of FATF Till February 2021

Pakistan has dug its own grave by admitting its involvement in the terror attack at a time when it barely managed to escape getting blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force over failing to curb its terror-funding activities. Outraged netizens said a 'shameless' nation like Pakistan deserved a place in the FATF blacklist, which would cause severe economic harm to the country for harbouring terrorists.

@UN @FATFNews look this video. Pakistan's ministers are clearly telling on Parliament about their terrorism activity or state sponsored terrorism.. don't you think that this country deserves place in FATF blacklist.. — JaInIt PaTeL (@jainitpatel90) October 29, 2020

Pakistan Legislator confirms in Pak Parliament that On 14 Feb 2019, the Phulgama attack that resulted in 40 CRPF persons being killed was handiwork of Pakistan..It was fully carried out by Pakistani agents..It's a shame that such country is not on FATF list...It's Pak Shame.. — ddp thorat (@ddpthorat) October 29, 2020

Fawad Chaudhry is bragging about 'the cowardly murder of Indian soldiers returning home, during a terrorist attack in Pulwama' as if it is a huge achievement. Speaks volumes about where that country is headed. May God help them. — दृष्टिकोण (@vikaasssahay) October 29, 2020

Wow. @FATFNews, doesn’t this surely make Pakistan deserving of a place on the blacklist? Celebrating state sponsored terror in Parliament after denying the government’s role all the way through until now. Amazing. — Surya Kanegaonkar (@suryakane) October 29, 2020

Truth has a tendency of coming out. Pakistan’s admission of conducting the #PulwamaAttack is the truth. — Seema Sirohi (@seemasirohi) October 29, 2020

READ | India Responds To Pak’s Pulwama Admission, Says 'World Aware Of Their Support To Terror'

Why not Blacklist Pakistan now after this statement?? — Sachin (@Taxman_Sachin) October 29, 2020

He's boasting about Terror attack carried out by his country and justifying jihad. What proof UN need to isolate this country on all the grounds? — Amruta Joshi (@SjAmruta) October 29, 2020

Till now we have heard about governments succeeding on the battlefield but this rogue state Pakistan's Minister is shamelessly admitting that 'his country's terrorists' have succeeded in attacks in Pulwama — Suryakantha Reddy G (@suryakanthreddy) October 29, 2020

So a federal minister of Pakistan govt owns up a suicide bomber who wished to "kill gau mutra drinking Hindus" in Pak Parliament. Is @FATFNews listening? — ବିଶ୍ୱଦୀପ୍ ରଥ (@biswadeeprath) October 29, 2020

READ | Republic Confronts Pakistan Minister After Country's Big Admission Over Pulwama Attack

Pulwama attack

The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, claimed the lives of 40 personnel. A convoy of vehicles carrying around 2,500 security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the terror attack while Pakistan had repeatedly denied a role in it.

In an unprecedented response to the cowardly attack on its soldiers, India on February 26 carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. India also withdrew the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan after the terror attack. It had said that the External Affairs Ministry will initiate all possible diplomatic steps in order to ensure isolation of Pakistan for being directly involved in the incident. The international community had expressed its strong support to India in following the terror attack.