Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his nation should not be forced to go to rich polluting nations with a "begging bowl" after facing floods. Sharif, in a recent interview, said that he would be seeking "climate justice" from the world after the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan. Hitting out at rich nations, he said that Pakistan is witnessing an unprecedented crisis of health, food, security and internal displacement after the "apocalyptic" monsoons which claimed the lives of 1,600 people.

Shehbaz Sharif said that they are not putting blame on anyone but added that Pakistan has become a victim. Speaking to The Guardian, Sharif said, "We are not blaming anybody, we’re not casting allegations, what we are we saying is this is not of our making but we have become a victim. Should I be asked to cast my appeal into a begging bowl? That is double jeopardy. That’s unjust, unfair."

He said that scientists have revealed that the floods were caused by climate breakdown and stressed that his nation is responsible for only 0.8% of global carbon emissions. He called it the “responsibility" of the developed countries that were behind the emissions to "stand" by Pakistan.

'Catastrophe' caused by floods beyond 'fiscal means' of Pakistan: Sharif

Sharif said that he has "never" witnessed this kind of "devastation" in Pakistan and added that millions of people have been displaced due to floods. People have been forced to take refuge in makeshift tents and shelters. Shehbaz Sharif also said in the interview that the funds and donations provided by the international community were "not enough" for flood-affected people of people. He stressed that the "catastrophe" caused by the climate is beyond the "fiscal means" of Pakistan and mentioned that the gap between their needs and the availability of things is "too wide." According to Sharif, the damage caused by floods in Pakistan is $30-$35 billion and warned that the figure could increase.

UN increases humanitarian appeal for Pakistan

The United Nations has increased its humanitarian appeal for Pakistan from USD 160 million (Rs 13,06,07,20,000) to USD 816 million (Rs 66,60,96,72,000). The UN has decided to revise its humanitarian appeal in order to avert a 'second wave of death.' Julien Harneis, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Pakistan, said that there will be an increase in child morbidity, disease outbreaks such as malaria, dengue fever, and increased malnutrition if they do not provide assistance, as per the press release issued by the UN. According to the revised UN Floods Response Plan, the flooding has impacted 33 million people and reportedly killed nearly 1,700 people. Julien Harneis said that the government requires assistance for bolstering health, nutrition, water and sanitation services in flood-affected regions of Pakistan.