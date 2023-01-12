'Sharp, Long-lasting Slowdown': World Bank Cuts Pakistan's GDP Growth Projection In Half

Pakistan's economic growth is witnessing a "sharp, long-lasting slowdown," stated the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report, which also highlighted that this year's growth rate will also be slower and will come down from 4% to 2%. The report further said that Islamabad is likely to face economic difficulties, but in 2024 the country's GDP growth rate may improve to 3.2 percent, which is relatively lower than what would be estimated at 4.2 percent, the report said.

Why is Pakistan facing a dip in its economic growth rate?

The economic condition of Pakistan is insecure due to low foreign exchange reserves and large fiscal and current account deficits, further worsened by a series of floods. "Policy uncertainty further complicates the economic outlook of Pakistan in addition to flood damages and the resultant increase in poverty," the report added. Around one-third of the country's land area was destroyed, resulting in around 15 per cent of the population facing the crisis.

Further, the situation worsened after low foreign exchange reserves and rising sovereign risk led to a depreciation of 14 per cent between June and December, and its country risk premium rise by 15 percentage points over this same period. "Recovery and reconstruction needs are expected to be 1.6 times the FY2022-23 national development budget." "The flooding is likely to seriously damage agricultural production, which accounts for 23 percent of GDP and 37 percent of employment, disrupting the current and upcoming planting seasons and pushing at least 9 million people into poverty," said the WB report.

"Pakistan, with low foreign exchange reserves and rising sovereign risk, saw its currency depreciate by at least 14 per cent between June and December, and its country risk premium rise by 15 per cent points over the same period. "Pakistan's consumer price inflation reached 24.5 percent in December on an annual basis, recently coming off its highest rate since the 1970s," it added.

Image: AP