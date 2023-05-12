Shehbaz Sharif Accuses Imran Khan Of Rs 6000 Cr Scam; Calls SC's Order 'death Of Justice'

Pakistan's Premier Shehbaz Sharif broke his silence over the recent turmoil in the country sparked by his predecessor's arrest. Addressing the federal cabinet on Friday, Sharif blamed PTI chief Imran Khan for being accountable for "whatever is happening in this country."

He also claimed that Khan is deeply involved in scams that amount to a whopping Rs 6000 crore. "Imran Khan is involved in Rs 6000 crore scam. Today whatever is happening in this country his supporters are responsible for that," he said. But Khan isn't the only one that Sharif lashed out on.

During his address, the PM labelled PTI's recent acts of violence and vandalism as "terrorism," and said that a "country" was relishing the uproar. “The attacks on army installations … there can be no greater terrorism in the country. And seeing all this, a country, I don’t want to take its name, was celebrating that what couldn’t happen in 75 years is now happening in Pakistan," he said, according to Dawn.

Shehbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan, PTI, SC in federal cabinet address

His address also hit out at the Supreme Court. Sharif said that the apex court's order to release the former PM from custody showed “such double standards have caused the death of justice in Pakistan." He then recalled the time when PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was apprehended, asserting that “no one spoke to Nawaz about injustices suffered by him.”

Despite the backlash, Friday came as a day of big relief for Imran Khan as the Islamabad High Court ordered the suspension of proceedings in the Toshakhana case. To top it off, the court granted the 70-year-old an interim bail of two weeks in connection with the Al-Qadir trust case.