The leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Shehbaz Sharif accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of attempting to sabotage the no-trust vote which will take place on Sunday. "I'm not concerned about the nonsense Imran Khan speaks," Shehbaz said.

The former Punjab CM alleged that Imran Khan is trying to subvert the legal and constitutional processes. "Pakistan PM is trying to incite his supporters to resort to violence and anarchy."

The LoP also clarified his "Beggars cannot be choosers" statement which he made during an interview with a private channel on Friday. He said that true freedom cannot be achieved without financial independence.

"Unfortunately, Pakistan is not economically independent, the country is surviving on loans from foreign agencies. We have to break the begging bowls," he said. Giving examples of Germany and Japan, Shehbaz said that the people worked hard after being ruined in World War to resurrect their countries.

Pak PM faces prospect of being run out in number game during no-trust vote

Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has vowed to bowl an inswing yorker against Opposition leaders for tabling a no-trust motion against him, is now facing the prospect of being run out in the number game in Parliament on Sunday with key coalition partners deserting him and several rebel lawmakers vowing to vote against him.

The 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is facing the no-trust motion, which was tabled by LoP Shehbaz Sharif on March 28. The no-trust vote will take place on Sunday.

To foil the opposition's bid to topple his government, Khan needs 172 in the 342 member House. However, the Opposition claimed that it has the support of 175 lawmakers.

In his address on Saturday, Khan called the joint Opposition 'traitors'. "Don't forget them. They sold the nation to the foreign powers for their own benefits."

Reiterating his claim of foreign powers trying to topple his government in Pakistan, Imran Khan said, "This is the official document from the US to dethrone Imran khan, saying that only then your relations with the US will improve. If you remove Imran Khan, you will be spared. I have shown the document everywhere, even in the National Assembly."

Image: AP