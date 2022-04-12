Shehbaz Sharif Agrees With PM Modi On 'desire' For Peaceful Ties; Rakes Up Kashmir Again

Responding to PM Modi's congratulatory tweet on Tuesday, his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his nation's rhetoric on Jammu and Kashmir. While agreeing with the PM on the desire to have peaceful ties between the two countries, Sharif contended that the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue is "indispensable". Interestingly, his elder brother Nawaz Sharif had defied Pakistan's traditional stance by not meeting representatives of the Hurriyat during his visit to India on the occasion of PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in May 2014.

While the PM also signalled an intent to turn a new page in the bilateral relationship by making an impromptu visit to Lahore in December 2015, the ties went downhill with the Pathankot terror attack and Imran Khan's election as the Prime Minister. Taking to Twitter, the PML(N) president also reacted to PM Modi's emphasis on the elimination of terrorism by Pakistan. Claiming that Pakistan's "sacrifices" in battling terrorism are well-known, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to focus on the socio-economic development of people on both sides of the border.

Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and.. https://t.co/0M1wxhhvjV — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 12, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif rakes up Kashmir

In his inaugural speech after being elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday, Shehbaz Sharif chided his predecessor Imran Khan for not doing serious diplomacy on the Kashmir issue. He stressed, "Our government wants good relations with India, but till the issue of Kashmir is resolved peaceful relations cannot happen between India and Pakistan". Moreover, he also decried the abrogation of Article 370 and its impact on the people of J&K.

In an appeal to PM Modi, he added, "I want to advise PM Modi that poverty, disease, and unemployment are present on both sides. Come and let us decide on Kashmir in the UN and as per the wishes of Kashmiris. Let us bring peace and prosperity." This came after Imran Khan faced brickbats for praising India's independent foreign policy while alleging a plot by the US to topple the PTI-led government. On the other hand, the new Pakistan PM spoke about furthering ties with countries that had supported his nation's narrative on the Kashmir issue.

Sharif said, "Saudi Arabia helped us with oil, but we can negotiate the Kashmir issue with Saudi Arabia. We are thankful to Turkey for supporting Pakistan. They stood with us when the issue of Kashmir freedom came, they didn’t bother anything else". He also talked about strengthening the longstanding partnership with China at a juncture when the latter is embroiled in a prolonged standoff with India at the LAC.