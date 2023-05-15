Shehbaz Sharif Calls On Imran Khan To Join Al Qadir Trust Case Probe; 'Leave Fabrications'

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on former premier Imran Khan to join the investigation of the Al Qadir Trust case in response to Khan's claims that the PML-N has taken law and order in its hands and that he is innocent. "When I was in prison, under the guise of violence, they [ruling government] themselves have become the judge, jury and executioner! The plan now is to torture me by putting Bushra Begum in jail and imprison me for the next ten years under the guise of some sedition law. After that, Tehreek-e-Insaf's leadership and workers will be completely arrested," Khan said in a Twitter post. He added that after his detention, the ruling Shehbaz Sharif party will "finally ban Pakistan's largest federal party PTI as they did to Awami League in East Pakistan".

'Leave fabrication': Sharif hits back at Khan

Khan was referring to the All Pakistan Awami Muslim League, a party that was founded in Dhaka, the capital of the then-Pakistani province of East Bengal, in 1949. It was founded by Mujibur Rahman, who advocated political autonomy for East Pakistan. After the elections in December 1970, which the league won, the military ruler of Pakistan cancelled the National Assembly. Mujib was hastily arrested in the late 1960s, which incited mob violence that eroded the Pakistani president’s authority. As Khan accused Shehbaz Sharif's government of launching a political crackdown against his party, Pakistan's prime minister hit back at Khan.

"Leave the fabrications here and there. Join the investigation and account for your corruption. End of the matter," Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted.

Sharif and Khan traded barbs as the PML-N workers breached the gates of the Supreme Court in defiance of the decision of relief to the PTI chief and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Al Qadir Trust Case. Demonstrators from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) entered the Red Zone despite Section 144 still being in effect in the federal capital and protested in front of the Pakistan Supreme Court. Sharif meanwhile tussled with Khan, slamming him for maligning the country's Armed forces, whom Khan accused of trying to murder him and interfering in politics. The country's Supreme Court meanwhile slammed the ruling government for encouraging the protesters to breach the gates of the top court calling it a contempt.

"Imran Niazi's statement about the Army Chief is a reflection of his diseased and obsessive mindset," Sharif asserted. "As DG ISI, Gen Asim Munir unearthed the corruption syndicate of Niazi and that is why he has been maligning the COAS from day one," he added. "It is also his admission of masterminding the tragic and disgraceful incidents of terrorism undertaken by PTI 'goons' at his behest," Sharif asserted. "The desecration of the martyrs' monuments and attack on the national installations represent an unimaginable low in our politics. The nation stands behind its armed forces & will thwart any nefarious attempts at undermining them," he maintained.