Shehbaz Sharif Chastises Imran Khan For Mayhem In Pakistan: ‘The Nation Was Targeted’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, May 10 addressed the nation for the first time since the unrest following former PM Imran Khan’s arrest. Sharif acknowledged Pakistan's turbulent political history stating that “the entire nation was targeted and this is still going on.”

Sharif blamed Imran Khan for the country's ongoing unrest and raised the matter of Khan's alleged corrupt practices during his stint as PM.

The Pakistan PM defended Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case and said that “Islamabad HC declared that the arrest was legal which is a proof that everything was done lawfully.” He accused the PTI chairman of committing an "unforgivable crime" by causing mayhem in the state following his incarceration.

Sharif further thanked the Pakistan Police and the Army for “responsibly taking action.”

The big ruckus in Pakistan

Khan's arrest from the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday sparked violent protests across the country, killing at least six people. Supporters of the former Pakistan Prime Minister were said to have attacked public property and military installations, including setting fire to the Peshawar radio station and storming the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was ousted last year as the PM is facing various graft accusations. Following the violent protest, the Pakistan Army was deployed in certain provinces, including Islamabad to restore peace and order. So far, approximately 1,000 people have been arrested, according to officials.

State of emergency in Pakistan

In light of the heightened conflicts, the Pakistan Cabinet considered implementing Article 232, which authorises the president to proclaim a state of emergency.