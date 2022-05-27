Shehbaz Sharif Chides Imran Khan On Demand For Early Election; 'Your Dictation Won't Work'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lashed out at his predecessor Imran Khan over the latter's incessant demands of holding fresh general elections in the country despite the spiralling economic situation. Speaking at a Parliamentary session, Sharif briefly responded to Khan's clarion calls, stating that the Pakistan National Assembly will decide upon the dates for the next polls. Taking a sweep at the former Pak premier, Shehbaz Sharif said, "I want to clarify to the leaders of this group (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), your dictation won't work. This house will decide when to hold elections." Dawn reported.

PM Sharif's remarks came as the political situation in Pakistan remains mired in a whirlwind of blame games. The disturbances leading up to the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan further deteriorated after his unceremonious ouster in April. Ever since then, Khan has remained impatient and repeatedly called for fresh elections in order to "get rid of the imported government". Imran Khan alleged that his oppositions - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party have colluded to launch corruption charges against him.

Khan gives 6-day ultimatum to Sharif government to announce fresh elections

The political landscape in Pakistan turned into a battlefield after Imran Khan on Wednesday launched Azadi March or Protest for Freedom from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad. Irked by the holding of mass rally despite repeated warnings against it, the Pak government ordered a crackdown on marchers. Police fired tear gas and lathi-charge on workers to prevent them from approaching Islamabad. Sporadic clashes erupted between police and civilians in several areas.

Pakistan government on Wednesday also deployed the military "to protect" the Red Zone as the 'Azadi March' caravan led by ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan entered Islamabad on Wednesday. The Red Zone in Islamabad is a secured area where government, judiciary, and legislature buildings are located, including the residences of the President and Prime Minister. In the latest aftermath pertaining to the clash, Islamabad's Metro station was set on fire, reported Pakistan's Samaa News.

Post the quagmire, Imran Khan, who was upbeat about the rally, concluded it abruptly with a threatening address directed to the ruling government. Speaking to his supporters at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad, Khan stated: "Today, I want to make an announcement from here. I want to give a message to the imported government... I am giving you six days to announce the elections. Announce selections in the month of June and dissolve the Assemblies... If you don't do this in 6 days, I will come to Islamabad once again with all the citizens." Khan further accused Sharif's administration of taking over in order to "end corruption cases" pressed on them.

(Image: AP)