Shehbaz Sharif Claims Campaign Against Gen. Asim Munir Is 'conspiracy'

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, of involving state institutions and their leaders in his political agenda, which he claimed was unconstitutional. The Prime Minister instructed the Interior Minister to take strict action against those involved in anti-institution campaigns within the country. He emphasized that legal action should be taken against individuals who incite chaos, riots, and rebellion in Pakistan. The Prime Minister further stated that the nation stands by its institutions and is united against those who seek to cause harm.

Pak PM accuses Imran Khan of jeopardizing country's security

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan claimed that the campaign against General Asim Munir, the current Chief of Army Staff, was the agenda of the country's enemies. Sharif praised Munir, stating that he was the first army chief to be appointed based on merit. In a tweet, the prime minister criticised Imran Khan Niazi, former prime minister of Pakistan , for what he called a "disgusting smear campaign" against General Munir. Sharif accused Imran of jeopardising the country's security and undermining the military and its leadership in his quest for power.