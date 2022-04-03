Shehbaz Sharif Condemns Dismissal Of Trust Vote Against Imran; 'Pakistan Being Laughed At'

Hours after no-confidence against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Deputy Speaker's decision saying that a dangerous precedent was being set. Speaking to a local media house, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader highlighted how the Deputy Speaker did not leave room for any discussions and deliberations on the motion before its dismissal and the adjournment of the House. The brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned it in the strongest of words, calling it a 'murder of democracy'.

"Pakistan is being laughed at by the world"

"Pakistan is being laughed at in the whole world. Imran Khan's action is a blatant violation of the constitution. Imran Khan is destroying democracy. Niazi and his cohort will not be allowed to go scot-free. There will be consequences for blatant & brazen violations of the Constitution. Hope the Supreme Court will play its role to uphold the Constitution," he said in his statement to the media.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Opposition has moved Supreme Court. Chief Justice of Pakistan Omar Ata Bandial has reached the apex court and has ordered the formation of a larger bench, which he himself would be heading. The bench will review the petitions of the Opposition.

No-confidence motion dismissed, assembly dissolved

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's request, the Pakistan Presidency issued a statement in which it informed that the National Assembly had been dissolved under Article 58 of the Constitution."The president of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the prime minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," read the statement issued.

