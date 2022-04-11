Shehbaz Sharif Declared 23rd Prime Minister Of Pakistan After Imran Khan's Dramatic Ouster

Days after Imran Khan was booted out, Shehbaz Sharif was declared the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday. Voting took place in the National Assembly of the country, in which Sharif received 174 votes, and was elected the 23rd Prime Minister unopposed.

Shehbaz, 70, is the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was banned by the Supreme Court in 2017 from holding public office and subsequently went abroad for medical treatment after serving just a few months of a 10-year jail sentence for corruption charges.

After being announced the Prime Minister, Shehbaz addressed the National Assembly and expressed his gratitude to the almighty for saving Pakistan. "Selected government has been kicked out by constitution today", said Shehbaz Sharif and added, " I am thankful to the Supreme Court for its judgement. The unanimous decision by the Supreme Court should be celebrated as a special day of upholding the constitution."

'Imran Khan was shamelessly lying'

Shehbaz also attacked his predecessor Imran for lying all these days. "On March 3, Nawaz Sharif called a central executive meet. PPP did their own meeting, and after discussion, we decided to bring no confidence on this corrupt, incompetent and laid back government," the new Prime Minister said.

Coming to the secret letter being clung to by Imran, Shehbaz said that he has not seen it yet. Announcing a probe into the foreign conspiracy, he further said that he would be discussing the matter with Army and diplomats, and said, " If our involvement is proved in foreign conspiracy, I will leave the prime ministerial post within a second and go home."

'Cannot be bigger insult to Pakistan if Shehbaz Sharif becomes PM': Imran Khan

Meanwhile, even before Shehbaz was declared the Prime Minister, Imran along with other Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf members resigned from the National Assembly. Speaking to the media thereafter, he had said, "The man who has 16 billion and 8 billion rupees of corruption cases, cannot be selected as the PM. If he is selected and elected as the PM, then there would not be a bigger insult to the country."

The development comes a day after Imran Khan was ousted as the PM after 174 Members of the National Assembly recorded their vote in favour of the no-trust motion. The National Assembly session was convened at 11 am on April 9 as per the SC's directive, Speaker Asad Qaiser delayed the voting on the no-confidence motion much to the annoyance of the opposition. Finally, Qaiser resigned from his post and handed over the baton to his predecessor Ayaz Sadiq who successfully conducted the voting process.