Shehbaz Sharif Delivers First Address As Pak PM; 'Will Resign If Foreign Threat Is Proved'

After being elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan in a unanimous verdict, Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif addressed the National Assembly on Monday, attacking his predecessor Imran Khan for damaging the economy and fabric of the country through his concept of 'Naya Pakistan.' Vowing to tender his resignation if even an iota of truth was found in Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' claim, Sharif stated that he would call for an in-camera session immediately to decode the alleged 'secret threat letter'.

"We are grateful to Allah for saving Pakistan. It is a historic day that a selected Prime Minister was sent home on the basis of the Constitution and a no-confidence motion succeeded for the first time. The country's happiness has been reflected in the recovery of the Pakistan rupee, which has strengthened by Rs 8 today. We are also grateful for the Pakistan SC which gave a unanimous verdict. This day will be recorded in history and remembered every year," said Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif calls for in-camera session on 'threat letter'

Slamming Imran Khan 'for lying shamelessly to save his seat, the new Pakistan PM shared that he had still not seen the so-called threat letter. The entire population of 22 million deserves to know the truth behind this entire secret letter claim. This debate needs to end once and for all, he asserted.

"I want to have an in-camera briefing on the secret letter with our Foreign Secretary, DG-ISI, and the person who reportedly wrote this letter. We should not delay this. The entire population needs to know the truth. If an iota of evidence emerges of a foreign conspiracy, I will resign that very instant. This discussion needs to end, and I will hold the in-camera session immediately," he said.

Thanking all political parties and his brother Nawaz Sharif for their support, the Pakistan PM stated that it would take years to recover from the 'poison' injected under Imran Khan's regime. "I have said this on many occasions, a life in debt is no life. If we want to live, we have to live like an honest nation. Dishonesty was carried out under a man who claimed to bring 'Naya Pakistan', he destroyed the economy and society and I believe that if we want to take the nation forward, we have to follow the dialogue, not deadlock."

"It would take years to clean the poison out of Pakistan, we will once again take the country towards its actual goals," he added.