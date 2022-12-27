Shehbaz Sharif Drifts From Speech To Tell Hungry Audience That ‘food Will Be Served Soon’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent speech was briefly interrupted by an apparently hungry individual in the audience, who was quickly assured by the PM that the food will be served soon.

According to a video uploaded by Urdu news outlet PTV News, Sharif was delivering a speech on Monday about the development projects planned for the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when an unidentified individual stood up and yelled a phrase.

Responding to the man, PM Sharif, with a slight smile on his face, said in his native language: "Please sit down, the food will be served soon." The Pakistan premier then continued his speech, which touched upon various road, hydel, and power infrastructure projects in the province, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

"These challenges might be manifold but 220 million people of the country should not get worried, the coalition government with the support of its partners will steer the country out of the challenges,” he said during the address, ANI reported. "Nations always faced difficulties and the coalition government will put Pakistan on the path of development only through hard work," he added.

Sharif talks about development in backward regions of Pakistan

Furthermore, Sharif said that the foundation stones have already been put in place for the development projects, which will focus on the grassroots areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s southern districts. The PM also talked about his old visits to the regions and recalled how districts like Swat, Kalam, Kohistan, DIkhan, and Tank were swamped with flood water and brutally impacted locals.

During his speech, he also slammed the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its botched policies and made a reference to how the PTI would make false promises about introducing a proper system, but failed to implement it, thus deeply disappointing the people of Pakistan.