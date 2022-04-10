Shehbaz Sharif Formally Nominated As Pakistan PM Candidate By Oppn After Imran's Ouster

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been formally nominated as the Prime Ministerial candidate by the Joint Opposition. This comes after Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister after losing the no-trust vote by 174 votes in the National Assembly.

The new Leader of the House, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, will be elected on April 11 after 2 PM. Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, is likely to replace Imran Khan as the next PM.

Addressing the assembly after the no-trust vote, Sharif had stated that Pakistan will 'see a new morning, a new day' today.

The PML(N) chief said, "We cannot thank Allah enough for allowing us to see this new day. Today, Pakistan will see a new morning, a new day. Pakistan's mothers, daughters, and the people's prayers are answered today."

Sharif lauded the members of the Opposition for their patience and particularly thanked former president Asif Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and several other party leaders their support. "Pakistan will be a Constitutional state again," he said.

Who is Shehbaz Sharif?

Born in the year 1951, to an industrialist family in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who governed for nearly three terms.

Shehbaz Sharif has served three times as the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province. He launched a bid for the Prime Minister's chair in August 2018, but a last-minute decision by the Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP to withdraw from the PM vote cleared the path for Imran Khan to be elected as the Prime Minister. Shehbaz Sharif became the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly after that.

In 1988, Sharif was elected to the Punjab Provincial Assembly, and in 1990, he was elected to the National Assembly. He campaigned for a Provincial Assembly seat again in 1993 and was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

Following that in the 1997 elections, he was elected as the Chief Minister of Punjab for the first time. In February 2018, Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) without opposition.