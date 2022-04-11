Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan after the unceremonious exit of Imran Khan who became the country's first premier to be ousted through a no-confidence motion. Shehbaz, who belongs to an industrialist family and is the younger brother of former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif has served three times as the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab, which is a politically crucial province. This is the first time his party has agreed on his name for the post of PM.

His name was first recommended by former President and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s Asif Ali Zardari for the premier's position in the opposition meeting to replace Imran Khan through a no-trust motion.

Shehbaz's political career

Born in 1951 in a Punjabi-speaking Kashmir family in Lahore, he entered the political arena in 1988 with his election to the Punjab Provincial Assembly. In 1990, he was elected to the National Assembly. He became chief minister of Punjab in 1997.

Following General Pervez Musharraf's coup in 1999 oustering the Nawaz Sharif government at the Centre, Shehbaz along with the family spent eight years in exile in Saudi Arabia before returning to Pakistan in 2007. He against held Chief Minister's post in 2008 and 2013, respectively.

Younger Nawaz had claimed that General Musharraf had offered him Prime Minister's post if he agrees to dump his brother which he claimed he had refused straight away.

In 2017, when then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from holding office after his name emerged in the Panama Papers case, the PML(N) appointed Shehbaz as the party president. However, Nawaz preferred Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to lead the country for the 10-month period before the next elections.

Reportedly, Nawaz Sharif wanted his daughter Maryam Nawaz to become prime minister this time but she is convicted in the Avenfield corruption case. With no choice, the three-time PM nominated Nawaz for the top executive post.

Maryam Nawaz, who is the party's vice president, says that her uncle has served the country selflessly and tirelessly. "A man who set an example of unflinching loyalty to his brother despite the worst personal and political victimisation. A man who has been and always will be a second father to me."

Relations with Army

According to experts, Shehbaz enjoys cordial relations with the Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 75 years of existence and has a say in the matters of security and foreign policy.

His elder son Hamza Shehbaz is the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly. Hamza is also contesting the chief minister election against the PTI coalition candidate Parvez Elahi.

Shehbaz's father Muhammad was an industrialist who emigrated from Kashmir's Anantnag for business and settled in Jati Umra village in Punjab's Amritsar district at the beginning of the 20th century.

After the Partition, Shehbaz's family relocated from Amritsar to Lahore where Sharifs named their residence Jati Umra' (at Raiwind, on the outskirts of Lahore).

With PTI inputs