PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif got a breather ahead of his election as the Pakistan PM on Monday as the special FIA court adjourned the money laundering case against him. The Federal Investigation Agency probe which started during Imran Khan's tenure as the PM detected 28 Benami accounts of the Shehbaz Sharif's family through which 14 billion Pakistani rupees were allegedly laundered from 2008 to 2018. Along with Sharif, his son Shehbaz and Suleman were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

While Hamza Shehbaz is the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and the opposition's candidate for the Punjab CM's post, Suleman Sharif resides in the UK and is yet to join the probe. While Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court, his father sought an exemption from personal appearance. Though both of them were set to be indicted in the money laundering case on Monday itself, the filing of the charge sheet was postponed. Thus, the case will now be heard on April 27. Last week, the special FIA court dismissed the agency's petition to cancel the pre-arrest bail granted to the PML(N) chief.

A day earlier, former Pakistan Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry alleged that the FIA prosecution head in Lahore had been directed to not appear before the court so that the indictment is delayed. This assumes significance as senior FIA official Muhammad Rizwan who was leading the investigation teams into the cases against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, as well as rebel PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, resigned and went on leave. The Sharif family has insisted that this case is politically motivated.

Imran Khan loses no-confidence motion

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan Supreme Court unanimously held on April 7 that Suri's decision to disallow the no-trust motion was unconstitutional and restored the National Assembly.

While the National Assembly session was convened at 11 am on April 9 as per the SC's directive, Speaker Asad Qaiser delayed the voting on the no-confidence motion much to the annoyance of the opposition. Finally, Qaiser resigned from his post and handed over the baton to his predecessor Ayaz Sadiq who successfully conducted the voting process. Ultimately, Imran Khan was ousted as the PM after 174 Members of the National Assembly recorded their vote in favour of the no-trust motion.