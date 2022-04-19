Shehbaz Sharif Holds Talks With UAE Envoy To Pakistan; Vows To Expand Economic Ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, who called on him to congratulate the former on his appointment as the premiere. During the meeting, the newly elected Prime Minister stated that his government is committed to expanding Pakistan's economic partnership with the United Arab Emirates. "H.E Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, receives in his office H.E. Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, the UAE Ambassador in Islamabad, and discusses bilateral relations, and ways to enhance cooperation and bilateral partnership between the two countries," UAE Embassy in Pakistan wrote on Twitter.

The Pakistani Prime Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to advancing the relationship's economic dimension, emphasising increased trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, food security, and job creation. Prime Minister Sharif stated that Pakistan and the UAE have always had particular ties based on their shared history, similar faith, and geographical proximity. He also underscored that these ties were bolstered by close interpersonal interactions, according to Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The newly-elected Prime Minister highlighted the crucial role played by the Pakistani diaspora in the growth of the UAE, which he described as a strong link between the two countries.

PM Sharif slams Imran Khan for mismanaging the economy

"Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties marked by decades of close collaboration. High-level interactions provide continuous momentum to the growth of bilateral cooperation," the PMO added. Sharif also claimed that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government mismanaged the economy, accusing former Prime Minister Imran Khan of borrowing loans to cover the country's defence spending. The Pakistani Prime Minister further stated that the country's economic position had worsened to the point where even defence spending had to be funded through loans.

Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as the 23rd PM of Pakistan

It is significant to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Shehbaz Sharif, on April 11, took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, bringing an end to political uncertainty in the country since a no-trust motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan. Sharif was administered the oath of office by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. He secured 174 votes in the National Assembly and was declared as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

