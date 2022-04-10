Shehbaz Sharif Meets Key Opposition Allies After Getting Nominated As Pakistan's PM Face

After being formally nominated as the Prime Ministerial candidate by the Joint Opposition, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met all the prime opposition leaders after his nomination. As per the latest visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, Sharif was seen receiving flower bouquets and holding sit-down meetings with a number of opposition parties.

All the opposition factions in the country had earlier united to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration led by Imran Khan, which they finally managed to do after significant efforts spanning several months. It is pertinent to note that Sharif's nomination papers have been accepted by the country's National Assembly. Addressing the assembly after the no-trust vote, Sharif had proclaimed that Pakistan will 'see a new morning, a new day.'

On the other hand, former Pakistan Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has submitted nomination papers for the election of Leader of the House in the National Assembly. The time for submission of nomination papers was earlier changed from 2 PM to 4 PM IST. The Leader of the House i.e. Prime Minister will be elected during the next session of the National Assembly scheduled for Monday, April 11 at 2 PM.

Imran Khan loses trust vote

The joint Opposition of Pakistan secured the support of 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly. Amounting a victory to the Opposition in their fight to restore constitutional ethics in the system, Khan became the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to have been removed via a no-confidence motion. He was elected on 18 August 2018, and his term ended on 10 April 2022. He remained in office for 3 years 7 months 23 days. Before Imran Khan, two prime ministers, namely- Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz, had faced the no-trust motion, however, both of them defeated the move and remained in power. Currently, all speculations revolve around the next PM of Pakistan, with a vote set to be held in the Assembly.