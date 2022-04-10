Shehbaz Sharif On Imran Khan's Ousting; 'Pakistan Was Finally Freed From A Serious Crisis'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, welcomed the ousting of Imran Khan from the PM post. Expressing joy over Khan losing the no-confidence motion tabled against him, Sharif said that Pakistan was ‘freed from a serious crisis’. Sharif is likely to become the next Prime Minister and is set to meet President on Sunday.

The ruling Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was voted out after losing the no-confidence motion. Following this, Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to congratulate the country for winning the tussle and removing Khan from the PM post. “Alhamdulillah, dear country and the House of Parliament was finally freed from a serious crisis last night. Congratulations to the Pakistani nation on a new dawn and dawn. May Allah Almighty be the supporter of Pakistan and all of you, Amen!”, Sharif tweeted.

الّلہ تعالٰی نے رمضان کے مبارک ماہ میں اس قوم پر اپنی خصوصی رحمتیں نازل فرمائیں۔ الحمدالّلہ، وطن عزیز اور پارلیمنٹ کا ایوان، آخرِ شب ایک سنگین بحران سے آزاد ہوا۔ پاکستانی قوم کو ایک نئی سحر اور سحری مبارک ہو۔ الّلہ تعالٰی ، پاکستان اور آپ سب کا حامی و ناصر ہو، آمین! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 9, 2022

Pakistan Opposition leader Sharif also addressed the National Assembly during the midnight session as Imran Khan was ousted as PM after losing the no-trust vote by 174 votes in the National Assembly. Reports claim Shehbaz Sharifis now set to be the next Prime Minister. In his address to the Assembly after Imran's ouster, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan will 'see a new morning, a new day' today.

Shehbaz Sharif said, "We cannot thank Allah enough for allowing us to see this new day. Today, Pakistan will see a new morning, a new day. Pakistan's mothers, daughters, and the people's prayers are answered today." Sharif lauded the members of the Opposition for their patience and particularly thanked former president Asif Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and several other party leaders their support. "Pakistan will be a Constitutional state again."

Imran Khan loses no-trust vote

The Pakistan National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the wee hours of Sunday. The session conducted by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, after former Speaker Asad Qaiser's resignation, urged those in favour of the motion to move to the lobby on the left side to cast their vote. As per the speaker, 174 MNAs recorded their vote in favour of the motion and against Imran Khan in the assembly. The majority mark required in the 342-member assembly was 172. With this, the motion was passed. The Pakistan Parliament will elect its new leader on April 11.

Image: AP