Shehbaz Sharif Rejects PTI's Candidate For Caretaker PM; 'attempt To Pre-empt SC Verdict'

While Pakistan President Arif Alvi has initiated the process for the appointment of a caretaker PM, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif dubbed it a violation of the Constitution. The process for fresh elections kicked in after Alvi accepted Imran Khan's recommendation to dissolve the National Assembly. On April 4, he wrote to Khan and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif asking them to propose the name of a suitable person for appointment as the caretaker PM.

While Khan nominated former Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Sharif rejected this name asserting that this was a "blatant attempt" to subvert the provisions of the Constitution and to pre-empt the SC verdict on the rejection of the no-confidence motion by the Deputy Speaker. He also lamented that Alvi had started the process of the appointment of the caretaker PM even as the dissolution of the National Assembly is subject to the SC's judgment. Thereafter, Speaker Asad Qaiser wrote to both Khan and Sharif asking them to nominate 4 members each to be a part of the committee to break the impasse over this post.

Pakistan crisis

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis a day earlier as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan SC took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict.