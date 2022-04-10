Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif addressed the National Assembly as Imran Khan was ousted as PM after losing the no-trust vote by 174 votes in the National Assembly. The reports suggest the Leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, will be the next Prime Minister. In his address to the Assembly after Imran's ouster, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan will 'see a new morning, a new day' today.

Shehbaz Sharif said, "We cannot thank Allah enough for allowing us to see this new day. Today, Pakistan will see a new morning, a new day. Pakistan's mothers, daughters, and the people's prayers are answered today." Sharif lauded the members of the Opposition for their patience and particularly thanked former president Asif Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and several other party leaders their support. "Pakistan will be a Constitutional state again."

"We don't want to seek revenge or enforce violence and send people in prisons, but we want Pakistan to grow and follow law. I, along with other leaders, will work for the people's betterment," he added.

Imran Khan loses trust vote, booted out as Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the trust vote in the National Assembly (NA). The acting speaker said that 174 members recorded their votes and all were in favour of the resolution. The new Leader of the House, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, will be elected on April 11, according to Pakistani media.

Azam Khan, Principal Secretary to Pakistan Prime Minister, has been removed from office. He has been transferred to Establishment Division. Earlier, Imran Khan was seen leaving Prime Minister's House before the no-confidence Motion voting. He has reportedly moved to his Bani Gala residence.

Imran Khan was elected on August 18, 2018, and his term ended on April 10, 2022. Khan remained in office for 3 years 7 months 23 days. Before Khan, two prime ministers, namely- Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz, had faced the no-trust motion, however, both of them defeated the move and remained in power, making Imran Khan the first premier to be booted out on the big day when the neighbouring country also marks Constitution Day, i.e. April 10.