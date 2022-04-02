Shehbaz Sharif Served Notice In Money Laundering Case A Day Before Imran Khan's Trust Vote

In a key development, a Lahore Special Court issued a notice to the Leader of Opposition of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case on Saturday. Through the said notice, the Special Court has directed Sharif to appear before it on April 4 in the said case, in which the Leader of Opposition was granted bail in April 2021. The development comes days after the Pakistan government moved the Court, calling the bail. This, amid a no-confidence motion trailed by the joint opposition led by Shehbaz Sharif against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the younger brother of the three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz was elected as the Opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate on March 28. With Imran Khan unlikely to pass the no-trust motion, Shehbaz Sharif will soon become Pakistan's new Premier, the Opposition has claimed.

Notably, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has lost the majority in the 342-member House after ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) entered a deal with the Opposition on Wednesday, March 30. All eyes remain on the April 3 session.

Notice issued to Shehbaz Sharif

"Notice issued to Shahbaz Sharif," Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry informed, taking to the microblogging site Twitter.

شہباز شریف کو جاری نوٹس pic.twitter.com/50w0VpgdXP — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 2, 2022

Charges against Shehbaz Sharif

The PML-N president is facing scores of corruption and money laundering charges against him. In November 2020, Pakistan’s top investigative body Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered an FIR against Shehbaz Sharif, his sons- Hamza and Suleman and others in a multi-billion sugar scam. The leader was charged with money laundering, forgery, criminal breach of trust and cheating of public shareholders. Interestingly, Imran Khan's friend Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen were also named as accused in the cases. While Tareen and his son are accused of defrauding and laundering Rs 4.35 billion in the case, Shehbaz and his sons are facing similar charges amounting to Rs 25 billion.

At the time when FIA registered the case, Shehbaz and his son Hamza were in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore on judicial remand in another case of money laundering. This case was instituted by Pakistan's anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which arrested Shehbaz Sharif in September 2020 from the Lahore High Court's premises in the Rs 700 crores (USD 41.9 million) money laundering case. On 14 April 2021, he was released on bail.