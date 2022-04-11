Shehbaz Sharif Takes Oath As Prime Minister Of Pakistan In Absence Of President Arif Alvi

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, bringing an end to political uncertainty in Pakistan since a no-trust motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan. He was administered the oath of office by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani after President Arif Alvi complained of "discomfort" and said that his physician has advised him to rest for a few days.

In Pakistan, the Senate chairman can administer the oath of the Prime Minister in absence of the President, who went on 'sick' leave ahead of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader's inauguration.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Parliament elected unopposed who was the only candidate left in the race after PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.

"Sharif has secured 174 votes and has been declared as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who presided over the National Assembly session after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said his conscience did not allow him to conduct the session, said while announcing the formal result.

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges 'diplomatic and moral support'

Soon after he was elected as Prime Minister, Shehbaz Khan in his inaugural speech racked the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that people in the valley were bleeding. The 70-year-old said that he wanted good relations with India, but it cannot be achieved without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"When the forceful encroachment was done in August 2019 and Article 370 was abrogated, what serious efforts did we make...what serious diplomacy did we try...Kashmiris' blood is flowing on roads of Kashmir and the Kashmir Valley is red with their blood," said Shehbaz, the younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

"We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved," he said, adding that Pakistan would continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Kashmir.