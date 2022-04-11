Shehbaz Sharif Unlikely To Take Oath As Pakistan PM Today As President Arif Alvi Falls Ill

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi might not administer the oath to new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday after the former has complained of "discomfort". An official statement said that the President has been advised to take a rest for a few days.

The official Twitter handle of The President of Pakistan said, "President Dr Arif Alvi has complained of discomfort. The physician has examined him thoroughly and has advised him rest for a few days."

Alvi had earlier dissolved the National Assembly on ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice. The decision was nullified by Supreme Court which termed it "unconstitutional".

Shehbaz Sharif elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan

Pakistan National Assembly on Monday elected unopposed Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd Prime Minister of the counting, bringing an end to the constitutional crisis that had gripped the nation since a no-trust motion was brought against ex-Premier Imran Khan.

Shehbaz, 70, was the only candidate left in the race for the top executive position after former foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.

"Sharif has secured 174 votes and has been declared as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Speaker Ayaz Sadiq who presided over the session after NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said his conscience did not allow him to conduct the session. In the 342-member House, Shehbaz got the support of 174 lawmakers.

In his first address as Prime Minister, Shehbaz noted that it was the first time in the country's history that a no-trust notion against a premier had been successful. "And good has prevailed over evil," he said.

On Khan's 'threat letter' claim, Shehbaz said that letter came on March 7, but the decision regarding the no-trust motion was made way before that. "So, if (what the previous government claimed) is a lie, then the matter should be disclosed transparently before the public," he said, adding that if the 'foreign conspiracy' claim turns true he will resign immediately.

