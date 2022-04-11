Shehbaz Sharif Vows To 'unite Nation, End Divisions' After Becoming Pakistan PM

With just hours to go for Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif's oath-taking, the PML(N) president on Monday spoke to reporters about what his "first mission" would be after becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Arriving for the joint opposition meeting at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif said that his first goal would be to unite Pakistan, and end divisions.

On being asked the question, Shehbaz Sharif told Pakistan's Samaa TV, "Uniting the nation, ending the divisions." The leader went on to add that he was feeling the absence of his elder brother and ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.

Notably, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) has given a big statement on the return of its founder-- Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan. A day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed the no-trust vote in a dramatic midnight session, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif would return to the country before the next election, and likely after Eid. Not only this, but the former Pakistan PM is also expected to lead the next election, BOL Network reported.

Imran Khan's PTI to boycott PM elections

Meanwhile, after losing the no-confidence motion, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Committee on Monday decided to resign from the National Assembly. All members of the assembly are submitting their resignations to the Speaker today, the outgoing Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced. Taking to Twitter, the leader vowed to "fight for freedom".

PTI has also decided to boycott the elections for the new Pakistan PM in the National Assembly, scheduled today. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been formally nominated as the Prime Ministerial candidate by the Joint Opposition. The assembly session is currently underway.

"The man who has 16 billion and 8 billion rupees of corruption cases, whoever selects and elects a Prime Minister like this, it can not be a bigger insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly," ousted PM Imran Khan told reporters.

#Breaking | PTI announces boycott of Pakistan PM election in the National Assembly



Tune in here- https://t.co/QUiYE5C0oR… pic.twitter.com/iJvF7K5ah6 — Republic (@republic) April 11, 2022

Khan was dethroned from the post of Pakistan Prime Minister through a no-trust motion, after the National Assembly debated for over 12 hours and passed the resolution. Pakistan's joint Opposition secured the support of 174 MNAs in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister after a high-octane session and multiple adjournments of the House.