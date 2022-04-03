Sheikh Rasheed Tries To Drag India Into Pakistan's Mess, Claims 'Oppn Has Indian Bosses'

Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rasheed, on Sunday, tried to drag India into the country's political mess. He claimed that India is in grief over Imran Khan's victory as New Delhi was "expecting that its business partners" will come into power today.

Targeting the opposition, Rasheed said, "Shahbaz Sharif had a lot of desire for elections...Cherry Blossom fans now come to the polls. Imran was stuck in Opposition's cleverness but now he will come with a two-third majority."

Rasheed said that he had asked Khan to impose an emergency in the country. He also informed that he has left his office and had shifted to his old residence.

The Pakistani Minister said that Imran Khan will be in the top position for the next 15 days and fresh polls will be held within the next 90 days. Moreover, he asserted that PTI will win the upcoming general elections with a two-thirds majority.

Pakistan's Chief Justice takes notice of the latest political situation

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, has taken notice of the latest political developments in the country after a controversial ruling by the National Assembly deputy speaker to dismiss a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the dissolution of the Lower House by the President.

The Joint Opposition has prepared a petition to dismiss the ruling of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf claimed that the court has no say in the matters of the Assembly.

In a highly controversial move, Imran Khan stunned the Opposition by recommending snap elections on Sunday, minutes after the no-trust motion against him was dismissed by the Deputy Speaker.

Khan, who had effectively lost the majority in the 342-member House, made the announcement in a brief address to the nation. Following this, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly.